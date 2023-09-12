The Controversy and Progression of Entrance Tests for Medicine: A Perspective from Testbusters

Controversy Continues over Entrance Tests for Medicine: Founder of Testbusters Defends Reliability of New System

There has been an ongoing controversy surrounding the entrance tests for Medicine in Italy, but the founder of Testbusters, Ludovico Callerio, has come forward to defend the new system. Testbusters is the largest Italian community dedicated to helping students prepare for entrance tests in various medical fields.

In an interview with beraking latest news, Callerio emphasized that the entrance tests for medical faculties have taken a significant step forward in terms of reliability compared to last year. He pointed out that the system has transitioned from a paper-based, non-standardized format to a digital test that is standardized and based on clear data, resembling the Anglo-Saxon model.

Callerio also expressed his confidence in the competence of Cisia, the Inter-university Consortium for Integrated Systems for Access. He highlighted the importance of recognizing the stability brought by the establishment of a competent guarantor body, which has been instrumental in formulating and administering the medical entrance tests.

The Testbusters co-founder urged against disregarding the progress made and the efforts of both Cisia and Crui, as doing so would be a step backward. He emphasized that the community, which supports students aiming to enroll in faculties and universities with entrance tests, has not encountered any irregularities or cases of test trafficking.

Addressing the rumors surrounding the entrance tests, Callerio noted that controversies often arise in the aftermath of the release of rankings. However, he reassured that Testbusters had offered its support to Cisia when the allegations of test trafficking initially surfaced in July.

Amidst the ongoing debate, the article questioned the validity of entrance tests for medical schools in light of the demand-supply gap in the number of doctors. Callerio argued that the value of the test lies in its ability to centrally plan the number of graduates the country’s healthcare system requires. He explained that an open faculty system, like that of the 70s, would lead to overcrowding, which had prompted the implementation of limited access in the first place. While acknowledging that recent years have witnessed an excessive restriction on the number of medical graduates, Callerio emphasized the importance of maintaining selection to strike the right balance for the faculty.

Testbusters, which was founded in 2011, has gained widespread support and presence across Italy, with 35 chapters in different cities and 6,100 members in 2022. The community continues to provide assistance to aspiring medical students preparing for the challenging entrance tests.

