The Controversy Surrounding Hormone Replacement Therapy: Risks, Benefits, and Recommendations

New Study Finds Hormone Replacement Therapy Increases Cancer Risk

A new study conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) on behalf of the World Health Organization has found that hormone replacement therapy (HRT) increases the risk of certain types of cancer. The study is part of the European Code against Cancer, which consists of 12 key points aimed at promoting cancer prevention.

The study concludes that “our recommendations are against the use of hormone replacement therapy” due to the increased risk of cancer associated with its use. This aligns with the findings of the Preventive Services Task Force, a group of American public health experts, who published a review in a scientific journal updating their previous stance from 2017.

HRT is commonly prescribed to relieve the symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, insomnia, vaginal dryness, and pain during sexual intercourse. It can be taken in various forms, including pills, patches, gels, creams, and hormones identical to those produced by women. However, the study highlights the potential risks and encourages limiting the use of HRT.

One of the main concerns raised by the study is the link between HRT and breast cancer. A large American study conducted in 2002 found a slight increase in breast cancer cases in women who took estrogen and progestogens. However, the study acknowledges that the increase in risk is very small and primarily based on women who took rarely used drugs and at higher doses than typically prescribed in Italy.

The study also points out that the risk of other cancers, such as endometrial neoplasms, is slightly increased with therapies involving estrogen alone. However, modern hormone replacement therapies have significantly lower risks compared to older drugs. Additionally, studies have shown a decreased risk of colon cancer in individuals undergoing HRT.

Certain individuals should avoid HRT, including those with a history of breast cancer, heart attacks, stroke, and thromboembolism. The use of HRT should always be discussed with a gynecologist, and the potential side effects, such as swelling and vaginal bleeding, should be considered.

Despite the risks, HRT can benefit certain women who experience vasomotor symptoms and are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. The decision to undergo HRT should be made on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the patient’s characteristics. Mammograms and Pap tests are recommended to monitor any changes in breast structure and to detect potential HPV infections.

The new study serves as a reminder for healthcare providers and women considering HRT to carefully weigh the potential benefits against the increased risk of cancer. Ultimately, the decision to undergo HRT should be made in consultation with a medical professional.

