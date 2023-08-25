District heating price falls by more than ten percent, heating subsidy at 340 euros

As previously reported, Energie Steiermark and Energie Graz are lowering the district heating tariffs. The exact details are now available: as of October 1, the tariffs will drop by 10.34 percent for around 100,000 customers.

According to the state energy supplier, “for an average single-family house (consumption 22,500 kilowatt hours) this means annual savings on the district heating bill of 405 euros. For apartments (average consumption 7500 kilowatt hours) the savings are around 135 euros a year”. At Energie Graz, the savings are estimated at “100 euros/average household (7500 kWh)”.

“We are passing on the advantages of a currently more favorable market environment,” said the board members Christian Purrer and Martin Graf via broadcast. However, the extremely high purchase prices for natural gas from the last crisis year would still have an effect: In order to be able to “guarantee security of supply, under the extreme conditions and risks of the past year, was one of the greatest challenges in the history of Styrian district heating”.

heating allowance

The state of Styria has confirmed the “new” heating cost subsidy for the winter of 2023/24. Like last winter, it should be 340 euros. Applications are possible from October 2nd. One helps “specifically and where it is possible”, according to LH Christopher Drexler and Social Minister Doris Kampus.

In detail: “The heating cost subsidy can be applied for from October 2nd as usual at the municipal office of the municipality of residence. This year, too, the upper income limits will be raised to the current EU-SILC level: for one-person households 1392 euros, household communities 2088 euros and 418 euros for each child living in the household who receives family allowance.”

(Monthly household income without nursing allowance, … Details from 2022 under this link)

As a reminder: This subsidy has nothing to do with the current “Federal Housing and Heating Subsidy”. Households whose annual household income does not exceed EUR 30,734 have been able to apply for this since August.

Of course, the “main goal is to push the ecologization of energy production even more quickly in the heating sector in order to massively reduce dependence on natural gas,” say Purrer and Graf.

