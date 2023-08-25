GIGABYTE Introduces UD850GM and UD750GM PCIE 5.0 Power Supplies Supporting the Latest Gen 5.0 Specification

GIGABYTE Launches White Edition Power Supplies Supporting PCIe Gen 5.0

GIGABYTE, the world‘s leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, has unveiled the latest generation UD850GM PCIE 5.0 White Edition and UD750GM PCIE 5.0 power supplies. These new power supplies come with support for the PCIe Gen 5.0 specification, catering to the power requirements of high-end graphics cards.

The UD850GM PCIE 5.0 white version power supply boasts a built-in 16-pin native cable, capable of delivering up to 600W of power to graphics cards. On the other hand, the UD750GM PCIE 5.0 power supply’s 16-pin cable provides up to 450W of power, making it an ideal choice for mid-to-high-end graphics cards. Both power supplies are designed to adhere to GIGABYTE’s Ultra Durable concept, ensuring the safest and most stable power supply for users.

GIGABYTE aims to offer gamers more options beyond the traditional black appearance of gaming hardware. The company introduces the fashionable white UD850GM PCIE 5.0 power supply, combining technology and aesthetics for a unique design. The power supply features a pure white paint finish on the metal shell and modular cables, allowing enthusiasts to embrace the perfect white theme for their gaming systems. GIGABYTE strives to provide an unparalleled visual and technical experience through innovative designs and excellent quality.

Both new power supplies fully support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 and ATX 3.0 specifications. In comparison to traditional power supplies, which require multiple 8-pin to one 16-pin adapters, the UD850GM PCIE 5.0 white version and UD750GM PCIE 5.0 power supply only need a 16-pin cable to supply up to 600W and 450W power to PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards. This simplifies the installation process and improves airflow, resulting in a more concise and aesthetically pleasing interior. Furthermore, the power supplies are fully compatible with the Intel PSDG ATX 3.0 standard, supporting up to 200% power overload instantaneous output and achieving more than 70% low-load efficiency.

GIGABYTE’s new power supplies embrace the excellent design concept of Ultra Durable, incorporating high-quality Japanese capacitors, enhanced heat dissipation solutions, 12cm HYB intelligent silent fans, and OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP circuit protection design. These features ensure stable and reliable power supply, providing users with a long-lasting and high-quality experience. Additionally, the power supplies feature 80 PLUS® gold medal power conversion efficiency, a fully modular design, and reduced size for optimal performance, making them the ideal choice for high-end gamers and overclocking enthusiasts.

GIGABYTE continues to innovate and provide a complete range of power supplies that support PCIe Gen 5.0 and ATX 3.0 specifications. With options ranging from 1300W to 850W, the company aims to meet various system requirements and deliver the best output for the computing performance of the new generation of graphics cards.

