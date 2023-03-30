Great news

Dora Piarulli of Camaiore, who moved and stirred up half of Italy, returns to where she wanted to live without fanfare, without disturbing anyone: «At my house, with the Navy, with my things, with cats, everything», she said to the Courier Tuesday the eighty-year-old from Puglia transplanted to Tuscany, desperate, exhausted. It’s wonderful news, says his daughter Anna’s lawyer, Niccolò Domenici, who worked hard to get to this point. It is the victory of Dora, who in recent days she said: “If they don’t send me home, I’d rather die”. The return will take place in the next few hours, probably tomorrow. A matter of little. Back home, in the center of Camaiore, with the carer Marina, her bed, her armchair, the lift, the three walkers, the wheelchair, the physiotherapists at home, the treatment tools, breakfast at the bar, chat with passers-by, visits from friends, the life of a woman who never gave up. For an elderly person who has stopped walking due to the stroke that struck her last July, it is a wonderful leap backwards, to the existence before her. In the face of those who have not wanted to listen to her for too long, she is the one who proves to be the best steward of herself today. For daughter Anna Estdhal, who bravely fought for his mother’s freedom, the end of nightmare. ANDfor cats Ignazio and Forza Juve are about to return to the free ride, the caresses and vices of their mistress.