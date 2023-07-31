The Creation of More Medical School Places: A Temporary Solution to a Looming Crisis

Title: Government Announces Creation of 706 New Medical School Positions, Despite Doctor Shortage Crisis

In a recent announcement, the government revealed plans to create 706 new places in medical faculties, presenting it as a positive development. However, critics argue that this move is a mistake and will not address the serious shortage of doctors in the National Health System. Renowned neuroscientist Santiago Ramón y Cajal once said, “The worst thing is not to make a mistake, but to try to justify it, instead of taking advantage of it as a providential warning of our lightness or ignorance.”

The current model of medical studies in the country is being called into question. Students are considered the foundation of the medical profession and undergo six years of rigorous training. Approximately 85% of students successfully complete their studies within the expected timeframe, owing to their exceptional academic performance and dedication.

Upon completing their medical degrees, students face the MIR exam, a highly demanding test that determines their access to specialization in their desired field. However, it is not always possible for students to pursue their preferred specialty or practice in their desired hospital/teaching unit.

If successful, students embark on four to five years of intensive training to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge required for their chosen specialty. This period marks the transition from excitement to uncertainty about their professional future, knowing that job security is not guaranteed.

Many resident doctors eventually realize they are not satisfied with their chosen specialty and drop out, either to pursue a different specialty or to attempt the MIR exam again. This leads to vacant positions that go unfilled and further increases competition for future applicants.

Young doctors, after completing their residencies, face a complex job market with limited opportunities. Some consider working exclusively in the public sector as their only viable option, subjecting themselves to precarious conditions and a lack of enthusiasm for the future. Many contemplate leaving the profession, repeating the MIR exam, or seeking employment opportunities abroad, discarding years of training.

The proposed solution to this crisis involves aligning the number of medical school spots with the actual needs of the healthcare system. This would require conducting a thorough analysis of specialty necessities and planning for the future. By offering stable, well-paid contracts and structured career paths, authorities can provide doctors with the necessary support to excel in their field. Recognizing the importance of teaching and research as integral components of medical practice is also crucial.

However, critics argue that instead of addressing these underlying issues, the government’s response has been to increase the number of medical school positions without considering the consequences. This approach only exacerbates the problem by producing more doctors who are unable to enter the workforce or find suitable employment.

In conclusion, the government’s announcement of creating 706 new places in medical faculties, while seemingly positive, fails to tackle the more pressing issue of the doctor shortage in the National Health System. It is important for authorities to acknowledge the necessity for long-term planning and implementation of reforms that prioritize job security and professional development for doctors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

