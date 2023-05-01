The curly pixie suits women of all ages

Whether you are naturally curly or just love the look, curly hairstyles look very chic and anyone can style them. And while long, defined curls are a real eye-catcher, we want to draw your attention to another hairstyle, and that is the curly pixie. The short haircut is trendy right now and the curls make it something very special. Check out a few ideas on how to style the curly pixie cut at any age here and get inspired for your next short hairstyle!

Short hair and curls? Introducing the Curly Pixie Cut

If you love short hairstyles just like us, then the curly pixie is definitely a look that you should try. It doesn’t matter whether you have curly, wavy or straight hair, with the right styling everyone can achieve a hairstyle. But what exactly does she look like?

That characterizes the cut

You probably know the pixie cut and you guessed it right – its curly variant looks the same, but with slightly longer top hair that is naturally curly. The sides and nape of the neck can also be slightly longer or shaved very short for a cheeky look. Despite its short length, the curly pixie is very versatile and offers different styling options.

Maintaining the length of the pixie and the shape of the curls requires a visit to the hairdresser every 3-4 weeks. Otherwise, the short haircut is very easy to maintain and can be styled in less than 10 minutes with the right hair products.

Who does the hairstyle suit?

For women with naturally curly hair, this haircut is very easy to care for and can bring out the natural hair structure wonderfully. Long curls tend to be heavy and require a lot of maintenance to look beautiful. Put an end to that with this short haircut. It is therefore perfect for women who love a messy look and have less time for morning styling.

Ladies with straight or wavy hair can also try this look, but they will require a bit more styling. You start with a long pixie cut, in which the top hair has a certain length, and use a curling iron to curl the hair. The curls are then set with a spray so they last all day.

Also interesting: These are the best curly cuts for spring 2023!

Styling the short haircut with curls: ideas and tips

If you need ideas and inspiration for your next hairstyle, we’re always happy to help. Look at the pictures and don’t forget to save your favorite look and show it to the hairdresser next time. Here are our top picks for the curly pixie cut.

The longer variant

Not everyone likes it very short, so here we present the longer variant of the cut. It transitions a bit to the pixie bob as not only the top hair but also the sides are longer. This is a short layered cut that you should definitely go to a barber who knows curly hair for.

Curly Pixie mit Undercut

Cheeky short hairstyles are always worth a try. You are perfectly able to attract everyone’s attention and exude a lot of self-confidence. An undercut pixie showcases the curls on top of your head and adds a sassy touch to your overall look. The extra volume also makes you look taller, which is a great bonus effect for small women.

Interesting Fact: This haircut is still known as the broccoli haircut on naturally curly hair because it resembles the green vegetable so much.

For special occasions

The curly pixie is not only an everyday hairstyle but also goes well for parties and formal occasions. The short haircut can show off accessories like earrings and a chic necklace, and the curls themselves add that extra something to the festive look.

Curly pixie for older women

Older women with naturally curly hair should also definitely consider this haircut. Short hairstyles are very popular in old age and score with their low maintenance requirements. Whether for gray or colored hair, the curly pixie is one of the most beautiful short hairstyles for women over 50 and 60 years of age.

Salt-and-pepper hair especially benefits from the cut, as the curls allow the gray hairs to appear as a desired effect.

And for mature women with round faces, we recommend the long pixie with curls, the extra volume of which balances the face and conceals wrinkles. A short pony goes perfectly with this.