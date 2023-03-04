Home Health Recipes for more joie de vivre | News.at
Recipes for more joie de vivre

Recipes for more joie de vivre

happiness is to see it. “Many years ago, an old lady recommended this sentence to me shortly before her death – and it gets to the point,” said psychotherapist Silvia Dirnberger-Puchner from Enns at the OÖN talk “Head up, back to joie de vivre”. After all, the main thing is to pay attention to the positive things. “And honestly, we all have a lot of things to be grateful for on a daily basis.”

Psychiatric primary Katharina Glück (Klinikum Wels-Grieskirchen) sees people in crisis situations every day. “The best way to prevent this is to strengthen your resilience, i.e. your mental defenses”. It helps to always take good care of yourself and build sustainable relationships. The Vice President of the Chamber of Pharmacists had “recipes” ready: lavender, for example, is a really good way to relieve fears and tension.

