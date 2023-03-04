Access the article and all the contents of the site
In a grave accident yesterday afternoon around 19.20, along the provincial road SP43 in the municipality of Pietracamela they lost their lives Giorgio Bellachioma e Andrea Ceccarespectively uncle and nephew. The first was 44 years old and the second 28. While their companions VMC, 51 and GB, 22, were seriously injured.
Perugia, girl flies over ten meters from the wall of viale Indipendenza: she is very serious
Accident on the Gran Sasso, two Romans died: what happened
It had to be, and in part it certainly was, a beautiful sunny day to spend in the ski resort of Prati di Tivo, at the foot of the Gran Sasso. With the setting of the sun and when the temperatures started to get colder, the four decided to go home.
The impact with the guard rail
But after having spent just over a handful of kilometres, their car, a Jeep Renegade, at the exit of a bend broke through the guard rail and fell, rolling on itself for about 50 meters and finally crashed near of an escarpment. For the two men sitting in the front seats, there was nothing they could do
