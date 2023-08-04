The Dangers of Overhydration: Understanding Water Intoxication and Its Fatal Consequences

Article:

Drinking excessive amounts of water can lead to a potentially fatal condition known as water intoxication. While staying hydrated is important, especially during hot summer months, it is crucial to understand the risks of overhydration. Water intoxication can result in a drop in sodium concentration in the body, leading to severe health complications and even death.

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) recommends consuming at least 1.5 liters of water per day, and during heatwaves, this should be increased to at least 2 liters. However, it is important to note that excessive water consumption is contraindicated for individuals with certain medical conditions. Consultation with a medical professional is advised to determine the appropriate water intake for each individual.

Water intoxication, also known as overhydration, occurs when there is an excess fluid buildup in the body, leading to a phenomenon called hyponatremia. Ashley Summers, a 35-year-old American, tragically died after drinking four bottles of water in a short period of time.

A study titled “Fatal water intoxication,” published in the Journal of Clinical Pathology, reported a clinical case of a 64-year-old woman who compulsively consumed large quantities of water. This behavior resulted in confusion, disorientation, nausea, vomiting, and psychotic symptoms. The patient arrived at the hospital in a serious condition with convulsions and, despite treatment, passed away six hours later.

Post-mortem examinations revealed that the cause of death was water intoxication with severe hyponatremia. Excessive water intake disrupts the electrolyte balance in the body, affecting the concentrations of essential minerals such as sodium and potassium. These imbalances can have catastrophic effects on cells, nerves, and muscles, leading to symptoms ranging from headaches to mental confusion, cramps, convulsions, coma, and death.

In the case of the 64-year-old woman, her sodium concentrations had dropped to a critical level of 92 mmol/liter, while the normal range is between 135 and 145 mmol/liter. Symptoms typically occur when serum sodium falls below 120 mmol/liter, with more serious complications occurring at concentrations below 110 mmol/liter.

Water intoxication affects the brain cells as excessive water enters them, causing a collapse of extracellular osmolality. The rapid decline in sodium concentrations increases the risk of fatal complications. Awareness of the initial symptoms, which resemble psychosis, and early diagnosis are crucial for timely intervention and appropriate treatment.

While staying hydrated is important, it is essential to strike a balance and avoid excessive water consumption. Monitoring water intake and consulting with a doctor can help prevent the risks associated with water intoxication.

