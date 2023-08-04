“Apex Heroes: Resurrection” Unveils New “Undead” Hero and Game Features

EA Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have announced the launch of their new hero shooting game, “Apex Heroes,” on August 8th. The game’s latest large-scale revision, “Apex Heroes: Resurrection,” introduces the character “Undead” with a new look and deadly skills. Players have the opportunity to unlock Undead permanently by completing a series of challenges before the end of the season.

Undead showcases his abilities in Crescent Moon’s new level, “Mixed Mode,” where players can witness his new appearance and skills. Additionally, players can participate in the all-new Ranked Season to showcase their skills and dominate their enemies with the Resurrection Battle Pass.

Undead, reborn as a synthetic nightmare, was once a powerful killer in a mercenary organization. However, after his programming went awry, he became a steel and flesh-and-blood nightmare. Hammond Robotics repeatedly resurrected him, erasing his memory each time.

Undead possesses several unique abilities, including the passive skill “Assassin’s Instinct,” which allows him to identify enemies with low HP and enhances his movement speed while crouching and climbing walls. His tactical skill, “Shadow Strike,” enables him to close the distance between him and distant prey. The ultimate skill, “Forged Shadow,” creates a solid shadow cover that blocks damage, restores health, and refreshes his Shadow and tactical skills when knocked down.

During the season, players will have the opportunity to unlock Undead by completing challenges. His new abilities will provide an advantage in battles and allow players to experience a fresh and exciting gameplay style.

In addition to Undead’s arrival, the season introduces the “Hybrid Mode” on an all-new map. Players can engage in quick hits and team deathmatches in Core or play Control in the factory. This new mode adds to the excitement and variety of gameplay options.

The new season also brings updates to the Ranked Season, including adjustments to circle damage and timing to reduce downtime towards the end of the game. The minimum kill bonus has been increased, and players will receive a higher kill bonus based on their matchmaking rating. This ensures a more accurate matchmaking system and high-quality matches.

To celebrate the season, there will be a Dead Reign Collection Event. Players can earn double experience points in the Battle Royale mode from August 8th to 15th and in the Mixed Mode from August 15th to 22nd. There are 24 limited-time themed cosmetic items to collect, with additional rewards available through the reward route. Unlocking all 24 cosmetic items before the event ends will grant players the new heirloom, “Death Grip,” for Undead.

The Recovery Battle Pass offers players the chance to unlock various rewards as they progress. At level 24, players can acquire Crazy Maggie’s legendary skin, “Illegal Technology,” while at level 25, an EVA-8 reactive skin called “Sacred Heart” becomes available. At level 50, players can unlock Pathfinder’s legendary skin, Pathogen, and there are epic skins for Valkyrie, Octane, and Corrosion to obtain as well.

The Resurrection Battle Pass allows players to unlock the Heart of Brimstone reactive skin for the EVA-8 by completing its challenges. Throughout the pass, players will earn new banner borders, emotes, weapon charms, and stickers. Players can either purchase the Resurrection Battle Pass or the bundle, which instantly unlocks the first 25 levels and includes Mad Maggie’s Outlaw Technology and EVA-8’s reactive sculpt, Sacred Heart.

Apex Legends: Resurgence, releasing on August 8th, will bring a range of new weapon skins, character skins, emotes, and more for players to enjoy.

