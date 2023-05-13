the dark side of the natural remedy

The hidden dangers of lemon juice you need to know

Lemon is a fruit with multiple beneficial properties, which are often exploited for therapeutic purposes. Lemon juice, in particular, has been used for centuries to aid digestion and to combat certain gastric disorders.

Among the main benefits of lemon juice are its ability to stimulate liver and bowel function, aiding digestion and improving digestive health. Also, lemon juice is a powerful antiseptic. It is in fact able to carry out a first aid disinfectant action, which can be useful in case of wounds or skin abrasions.

Lemon juice is also a natural soothing agent, capable of relieving discomfort such as burns, insect bites and skin irritations. Furthermore, its use as an anti-acne and anti-eczema on the skin has been known since ancient times. Many cosmetic products are based on lemon extracts for their healing properties.

Figure 1 – Lemon juice is a real panacea for health but like all foods it must be used with moderation and intelligence.

Health benefits but in moderation

In addition to these benefits, numerous scientific studies have shown that lemon juice can have positive effects on overall health. In particular, it is believed that lemon can act as a natural aid in the elimination of kidney stones. It also has a positive effect on blood pressure control and blood clotting.

However, it is important to be careful of excessive lemon juice intake, as this can lead to some nasty side effects. In particular, pure lemon juice can damage tooth enamel and be irritating to the oral mucosa, especially if used too often or in excessive quantities.

Furthermore, it has been shown that it can interfere with some drug therapies, such as those based on lithium. For this reason, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before starting to use lemon juice as a natural remedy.

In conclusion, this element represents a very effective natural remedy for health and well-being, but it must be used with moderation and awareness of its possible side effects. Thanks to its numerous beneficial properties, lemon juice can be a real ally for our health if used with care and attention.

We recommend: Gaia – 198 Single-dose Sachets of 5Ml – 990 Gr

Read also: