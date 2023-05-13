Home » The top five strongest tridents in the five major leagues: MNM ranked 2nd, Manchester City 1st, Arsenal 3rd, Tottenham 4th – yqqlm
2023-05-13 09:53

Source: Zhidao Football

Who is the strongest offensive trident in the five major leagues this season?? MNM can only rank second.

The season of the five major leagues is coming to an end, and the major teams are on the way to the championship. The following is the top5 scoring data of the strongest tridents in the five major leagues this season (only counting the number of goals scored in the league):

  • First place: Manchester City/Premier League (53 goals): Harland 35 goals + Foden 10 goals + Alvarez 8 goals.
  • Second place: Paris/Ligue 1 (52 goals): Mbappe 24 goals + Messi 15 goals + Neymar 13 goals.
  • Third place: Arsenal/Premier League (43 goals): Martinelli 15 goals + Erdegao 15 goals + Saka 13 goals.
  • Fourth place: Tottenham/Premier League (41 goals): Kane 26 goals + Sun Xingmin 10 goals + Bentancur 5 goals.
  • Tied for fourth place: Naples/Serie A (41 goals): Osmeen 23 goals + Kvaratsheria 12 goals + Elmas 6 goals.

From my personal point of view, in these 5 groups of offensive tridents, the real trio is only Paris and Arsenal. Alvarez of Manchester City can be regarded as a substitute striker, and he does not play many games; Bentancur of Tottenham can be counted, The main thing is that Richarlison pulls his hips; the situation in Naples is the same, Tottenham and Naples are “two people”, while Manchester City is a solo dance, relying on De Bruyne to make cakes, so Manchester City, Tottenham, and Naples are not considered offensive Trident combination.Return to Sohu to see more

