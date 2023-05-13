LIVE Inter-Sassuolo 3-0: Lautaro with a deflection! Nightmare Ruan Tressoldi | First page

After Milan it’s the turn of the Inter: the Nerazzurri, after beating their Rossoneri cousins ​​in the first leg of the Euroderby, host the Sassuolo against whom you need to score points to continue the run-up to the Champions League position for next season. Inzaghi launches a large turnover (8 changes compared to Milan, only Acerbi, Mkhitaryan and Dimarco still owners), with the now classic striker pair in Serie A format Strap-Lukakuwhile Dionisi recovered Pinamonti but lined up in front anyway Defrel between Berardi and Laurienté. In ranking, the nerazzurri can overcome Lazio in third place, which didn’t go beyond a draw last night against Lecce at home. 19 points below, Sassuolo tries to leap into eighth position: with a win, the neroverdi would momentarily gain 5 positions.

THE STATISTICS

L’Inter have won just one of their last seven games (D2 L4) played at the Meazza in Serie A against Sassuolo – 2-1 in April 2021, thanks to goals from Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez – only keeping one clean sheet in the period .

Romelu Luke and Lautaro Martínez are two of the three players who have participated in more goals in Serie A since last April (Give the third): seven active participations for each, three goals and four assists for the Belgian, five goals and two winning passes for the Argentine.

Domenico Berardi he is, together with Antoine Griezmann, only one of the two players with more than five goals and more than five assists in the big five European leagues in 2023 (eight goals and six winning passes for the neroverde)