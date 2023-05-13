Spezia-Milan, CM’s report cards: Pioli thinks about the derby and gets everything wrong, Tomori is a disaster. Origi is the usual disappointment | A league

SPEZIA-MILAN 2-0

MILAN

Maignan 5,5

: it’s true, he can do little on goals. But collecting four balls from goal in two games is certainly not the best.

Rabbit 5: by now he has lost what were his qualities: reactivity and concentration. He remains to watch on the first goal of Spezia.

Dear 5: Nzola looks like Drogba, also a lot due to the space the Danish defender gives him.

Tomori 4.5: completely stopped on the first La Spezia marking. Unqualifiable error for a central defender. (From 38′ st Calabria sv)

Hernández 6: it is certainly the most dangerous for Milan in the first half of the match. Pioli thinks about the Champions League and calls him back to the bench. (from 19′ st Ballo-Toure 5: clumsy touch that allows Wiśniewski to deposit the ball in the back of the net)

Tone 6: runs for three, a pole has to do with it (the second consecutive after the derby) and is the last to raise the white flag.

Escape 5: some errors in the setting phase and little of his repertoire.

Saelemaekers 5: he has a great chance at the start of the second half but thinks about the back-heel before kicking. Smoky (From 19′ st The Ketelaere 5: impalpable, as always)

Díaz 5,5: first half as a ghost, second with a completely different look. He chipped the post with a right footed shot. (From 26th St Judicial 5.5: at least try to search one-on-one)

Origi 5: total disappointment, yet again.

Rebić 4.5: in line with his mediocre championship, even in La Spezia he does nothing. (From 26th St Giroud 5: only shows up for a hint of a fight at the end)

Annex Pioli 4.5: makes all the choices wrong, both the initial ones and those during the game. In the 60th minute he recalled the starting lineup to the bench thinking of the Champions League and conceded two goals.

SPICE

Dragowski 6,5: always careful in every situation..

Ampadu 7: Cancel anyone.

Wisniewski 7,5: growing for over a month. Score his first goal in Serie A by unlocking the match

Nikolaou 6.5: concentrated to the last

Answer: exemplary game, too bad for the yellow card that will blow Lecce away.

Bourabia 6: if he sacrifices his Hernandez.: (18′ st Zurkowski 6: makes himself available with ardor)

Esposito 7,5: the first goal in Serie A that seals a first-rate performance

Ekdal 6: fight without ever backing down

Reca 7: perpetual motion and with few flaws

7th Street: fight against everything and everyone:

Gas 5: inexhaustible commitment of the captain ((48′ st Kovalenko sv)

Simple 7.5: the team follows him, and how. Top-notch performance in every respect. Now in Lecce for the race of life