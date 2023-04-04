Home Health The deadline of the call for the renewal of the Panels and of the EFSA scientific committee has been postponed
Health

The deadline of the call for the renewal of the Panels and of the EFSA scientific committee has been postponed

by admin

Experts with relevant scientific expertise and motivation to contribute to the protection of human and animal health and the environment in Europe are advised that the deadline of the European Food Safety Authority’s (EFSA) call for renewal of scientific and of the scientific committee in 2024 (Ref. EFSA/E/2023/01) was postponed to April 17, 2023.

Il trying and the online application form are available on EFSA website.

For any information, EFSA invites you to contact the following email address: [email protected]

to know more

See also  The benefits of sport can be transferred to the lazy: all thanks to clusterin

You may also like

German Liver Foundation on World Health Day: “Health...

Tosoh Bioscience Srl / Ministry of Health

Little Rosa (9) from Essen is going to...

Ultra rare disease discovered in children, until now...

More artificial insemination: WHO calls for more action...

The doctor’s mistake will no longer be a...

EVEN DOGS SUFFER FROM ALZHEIMER, MOTORCYCLE HELPS SLOW...

To take sick leave, the worker’s “word of...

ADUC – Health – News – EUROPE –...

Ultra-rare disease discovered mistaken for severe allergy –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy