Recently, it can be said that there are a lot of game masterpieces with special offers or limited exemptions, such as the first generation of “MAFIA”, the enhanced version of “DOOM 64”, “Tomb Raider: Shadow Final Edition”, etc. Before “Century Empire 4” was suspected Gamers should be very happy if the price is wrong. Not only that, but the deluxe version of Need for Speed™ Payback, which has also been highly praised, also offered an overkill discount earlier, so you can download it directly. With a discount, you can easily get it for less than NT$100 now. Don’t miss it for friends who love to play racing games.

“Speed ​​​​Pleasure: Blood for Blood” Deluxe Edition is now available for no NT$100, 10% off for a limited time

Now go to the Steam page of the Deluxe Edition of “Extreme Pleasure: Blood Repayment”, and you will see special promotions. The original price of NT$799 has been crossed out, and it only needs a discount of NT$79, which saves a lot of money, and the time is up to 9 Deadline on the 16th. This racing game was launched at the end of 2017, and it has been about 5 years since then. Regardless of recent or all reviews, it has received a high rating of “extremely positive”, which shows that it should be quite good:



In addition to Steam, the deluxe version of “Extreme Pleasure: Blood Debt and Blood Repayment” on the Origin platform also has a 10% discount. If you use Origin more often, you can also buy it directly here:



The Deluxe Edition of Fast and Furious: Blood for Blood includes:

Upcoming Story Mission Packs

Exclusive Deluxe Edition Nitrogen color (applies to 5 cars)

Exclusive Deluxe Edition license plate

Exclusive Deluxe Edition leaderboard icon

5 boxes

5% Reputation Bonus

10% discount on game content (using in-game currency)

“Fast Pleasure: Blood Debt and Blood Repayment” is one of the best-selling in the whole series. The background of the game is set in the underground world of Fortune Valley. Players and team members are torn apart because of betrayal, but they are together in order to avenge the banker’s gang. Come together to fight this criminal organization that runs the city’s casinos, criminals, and even the police:



Like the previous series of Extreme Speed, players can build their own car and push the performance to the limit. With five unique vehicle classifications, including Racing, Drift, Off-Road, Drag and Race, test your ability to fine-tune performance to turn the tide in any event, mission or challenge. The mission section includes, the challenge and the police’s close escape in the intense chase, the super crazy robbery mission, and the destructive chase:



“Extreme Pleasure: Blood Debt and Blood Repayment” is recommended to be equipped with low specifications. The graphics card from a few years ago can run smoothly, and it also supports traditional Chinese. Don’t worry about the problem of incomprehension: