The diagnosis: What was really behind the supposed dementia

A woman has seemed tired and mentally disoriented for years. For a long time, doctors believed she was demented. But there is something completely different behind it. Recorded by Beate Wagner

The mid-70-year-old was referred to us, she lived in a retirement home. I found out that she had been diagnosed with dementia five years ago because she had become increasingly tired and worn out and mentally disoriented over the past few years. In fact: In her speech and her demeanor she was slowed down. Her mental capacity was reduced and she had problems finding adequate answers. According to the medical record, there were no previous illnesses or operations. Nor did she take any medication that could have been related to her condition.