The Digestibility of Garlic: Tips and Tricks to Make it More Palatable

Garlic, the tricks to make it less indigestible in no time. This way it won’t leave us with a bad smell in the kitchen or excessively bad breath.

Garlic, a true ally in the kitchen for everyone. In fact, it’s great for donating an extra touch to our dishes. Furthermore, it’s also fantastic for creating in no time an exquisite plate of spaghetti, garlic, garlic, and chili. We are talking about a first course also suitable for the hottest periods because it also really tickles the appetite.

It can also be retained an excellent dinner saver but also save euros. And let’s talk about recipes which are much loved and featured in many newspapers and blogs, including by bloggers and chefs known and loved by the general public. After all, with the great crisis which also exists in our country and the perpetual price increases which also apply in the food sector, in the kitchen, the mantra is to save where and when possible.

And indeed too at the stove we can do it. Enough focus on simplicity and avoid the waste which are still present right now. Obviously, to avoid them we must try not to overspend in terms of quantity and learn to conserve in the most correct way possible. In the case of garlic, it is advisable to place it in a somewhat cool area of the kitchen.

And by that, we don’t mean the fridge at all. In addition to this, let’s remember that the ideal temperature where it would be necessary to maintain it is around 10°. So the top would be the cellar or garage where we should hang it. That said, the garlic usually turns out to be little digestible and emanate a bad smell and rather bad breath.

Not at all. Its aroma is also included in some chewing gums sold during the Carnival period in many shops. The fact is that giving it up is really hard. So what to do? How to use it digesting it properly and without seeing the side effects just expressed develop?

We can ask for help from water or milk. In the first case, we can blanch it three times precisely in the water. A technique that many chefs implement. With the milk, we can try both hot and cold. In any case, we should still immerse it inside it but with different timings.

If nice and warm, we need to set the kitchen timer for 15 minutes while if cold, we have to wait at least an hour. In addition to this, to not feel bad, let’s remember to never eat it on an empty stomach and not to exaggerate with its use in the kitchen, especially if we are people who suffer from slow digestion and if we don’t know the tastes of our diners.

