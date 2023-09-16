Land and street art invade Cagliari in a program that brings together environment, mobility and social inclusion

From the meeting between the private sector and public bodies, with the collaboration of the European Parliament, the first edition of Ami_CAa traveling artistic project, where land art predominates, designed to involve citizens, systematizing the culture, art and information. The objective of the non-profit project is to consciously use art in the territory by creating a dialogue with individual citizens to raise awareness through inclusive events designed for the entire community.

And installation path it can be used free of charge, until 29 October 2023, along the cycle path overlooking the sea. It will start from the Ichnusa Pier in front of the Luna Rossa hub and will culminate at the Salt Pavilion, recently restored. The project includes a rich calendar of events, seminars and performances linked to sustainability issues with particular attention to the environment, mobility and social inclusion.

From 16 to 22 September local artists will involve the community through works by: water art, bike art, street art, play art, land art, abacus, tensostrutture. The artistic journey will therefore be the backdrop to a series of events, seminars and performances with free access. Cagliari is intended to be only the first stage of a project which aims to involve other Italian cities and the world.

The project, born on the occasion of European Mobility Week (16-22 September 2023), is the work of 2050 To People, a non-profit association created to spread knowledge and implement projects that focus on environmental and social sustainability. Protagonists of Ami_CA, which sees the artistic direction of Andrea Forges Davanzati e Erica Zmitrovitch as co-founder of the association together with Maria Sias and Martina Monniwill be the community and the artists of the association’s territory Castia Art who for the occasion will create works of art spread throughout the Sardinian capital.

Committed to concrete sustainability actions through dissemination events, aimed at the large-scale promotion of the principles of Green deal europeo and of the 17 objectives (SDGs) identified by the UN, for the Cagliari project the 2050 To People association has selected some of the objectives that recall and are closely linked to all the SDGs: health and well-being, quality education, clean and affordable energy , decent work and economic growth, reducing inequality, sustainable cities and communities, climate action, life under water.

The project is also carried out in collaboration with the European Parliament and sees the patronage of European Commission, the Ministries of the Environment, Culture and Infrastructure, the Navy, the Sardinia Sea Port System Authority, the Sardinia Region and the Municipality of Cagliari.

«Art and creativity are a formidable communication tool because they speak directly to people’s hearts, arousing an emotional involvement that no communication campaign can emulate», he states Erica Zmitrovitch, co-founder of 2050 To People. «The artistic installations – he continues – form the backdrop to the scheduled events which aim to create moments of constructive leisure for citizens. During this week, information will be shared on sustainability and green choices that can be adopted in our cities, allowing everyone to play their role. Only together is it possible to create a more sustainable world.”

2050 To People collaborates with the association for the occasion Anffas Onlus Sardinia, member of the national association network Anffas, to protect people’s rights, directing its actions to promote respect for human rights and the full inclusion of the person in society. One of the co-founders of 2050 To People is Maddalena Puddu, a brilliant trilingual student, just admitted to the prestigious Bocconi School of Management in Milan. As a young adult with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), her focus is on the idea that “disability is not something to fight, but instead something that characterizes us and makes us who we are.”

Scheduled for September 16th is “Let’s Move All Green”, an inclusive sustainable mobility event that will see more than 100 sailors and rowers in the body of water along the Su Siccu cycle/pedestrian path with cyclists and citizens who will participate in the ecological walk together with disabled people to highlight the purpose of the event in the name of inclusiveness and sharing. The artists, associated with CastiaArt, will create street art works on the sides of the cycle/pedestrian path together with the Anfass kids.

INFORMATION Ami_CA

From 16 to 22 September 2023 in Cagliari

Official event of European Mobility Week 2023

Artistic installations available for free until 29 October 2023

SCHEDULED EVENTS:

16 SEPTEMBER 2023: Let’s all move Green

Inclusive event of sustainable mobility which will see more than 100 sailors and rowers in the body of water along the Su Siccu cycle/pedestrian path with cyclists and citizens who will participate in the ecological walk together with disabled people to highlight the purpose of the event in the name of inclusiveness and sharing.

16 SEPTEMBER 2023: Let’s get to know the Green Choices

Event to learn about our E-Choices with Demo of Green Vehicles for citizens and E-education to travel safely.

17 SEPTEMBER 2023: Let’s learn Green from Piccoli

Workshops, performances, readings of books on sustainability for children, interactive games and demos on bike safety.

20 SEPTEMBER 2023: Our Green Future

Conference aimed at young adults in which institutional guests and project partners will participate.

Full program on 2050topeople.com

published on: 09/16/2023

