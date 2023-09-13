The Diverse Functions and Ethical Dilemmas of Stem Cells in Current Medicine

Dr. Jaime Millás Mur, an expert in Bioethics and professor at the Faculty of Human Medicine of the University of Piura, has discussed the various functions and applications of stem cells in current medicine and the associated ethical dilemmas. Stem cell research has shown promise in the treatment and potential cure of various diseases.

One notable study published in the New England Journal of Medicine explores the use of genetically modified stem cells to treat sickle cell anemia, a condition that predominantly affects African Americans. Additionally, stem cell therapies are being investigated to reduce the toxicity of chemotherapy in cancer treatment and to protect the heart.

The report also highlights the case of a woman who was cured of HIV through an umbilical cord stem cell transplant. These examples raise questions about the proven applications of stem cells through scientific experiments and the advances that have been made in using stem cells to treat diseases.

Dr. Millás Mur explains that stem cells are a relatively recent discovery with two properties: a high generative capacity and an enormous capacity for differentiation. They can divide and give rise to new cells that are already beginning to specialize into specific tissues. There are different types of stem cells depending on the tissue they are derived from.

The most common application of stem cells in medicine is their regenerative capacity. Blood stem cells, for example, have been used to successfully cure certain cancers such as leukemia, lymphomas, and myelomas. Stem cells also have anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory capacities, making them useful for reducing inflammation and treating diseases such as Crohn’s syndrome and graft-versus-host disease.

Regarding neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, stem cells and reprogramming techniques offer hope for research and treatment. Reprogramming allows for the creation of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells), which can become neurons with the genome of patients affected by these diseases. This provides an experimental model for better understanding these diseases and testing new drugs.

However, the medical application of stem cells raises ethical dilemmas. The use of embryonic stem cells involves the removal of cells from embryos, which leads to their destruction. This poses an ethical dilemma as it entails the elimination of an incipient human life. Nonetheless, recent discoveries such as induced pluripotent stem cells (IPS) offer an alternative to using embryonic stem cells. IPS cells possess similar properties as embryonic stem cells but do not involve the destruction of embryos. There is ongoing research and clinical trials exploring the safety and effectiveness of somatic stem cells to comply with bioethics in research.

In conclusion, the field of stem cell research holds great potential for the treatment and cure of various diseases. However, the associated ethical dilemmas surrounding the use of embryonic stem cells continue to be debated. Recent developments such as induced pluripotent stem cells offer promising alternatives while still requiring careful consideration of ethical implications.

