Microsoft’s “Age of Empires 4” (Age of Empires IV) suddenly adjusted the price on Steam and the Microsoft Store last Saturday, bringing the price of the standard version of the game to the world‘s lowest NT$258. ) is not available after adjustment.

On August 6, Taiwan time, the price of “Century Empire 4”, which was priced at 1,499 yuan for the standard version, suddenly dropped to NT$258, and even the deluxe version was only 348 yuan, a drop of 83%, becoming the lowest price in the world. However, after 3 days, the price has been adjusted back up, and the current standard version of the two platforms is priced at 1,088 yuan.

Of course, compared to the standard price in the past, the current price is still more than 400 yuan cheaper, but of course it cannot be compared with the epic diving price two days ago. So far, Microsoft has not explained the reason for this price fluctuation. Players who did not buy it It can only be said that there is no way to miss this file.

“Century Empire 4” developed and produced by Relic Entertainment has received extremely good reviews on Steam. This is an evaluation before the price dives, so this work is definitely worth the price.