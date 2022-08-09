Provincial Express News|Awesome!Jiaxing athletes win 6 golds in one day



On August 7, in the weightlifting competition of the 17th Zhejiang Provincial Games, Pei Xinyi, an athlete from our city, won the gold medal in the 59kg class of the women’s A group with a snatch of 100kg, a clean and jerk of 122kg, and a total score of 222kg. The women’s weightlifting 59 kg class has two highest records of clean and jerk of 121 kg and a total score of 221 kg. Two more gold medals are added, and one person successfully won three gold medals!Pei Xinyi was born in January 2005. In August 2014, he was selected by the Haining Junior Sports School to enter the weightlifting team to start training. In 2016, he won the championship in the Zhejiang Youth Weightlifting Competition and successfully promoted to the national first-level athlete in the 45kg category. In the 2021 National Women’s Weightlifting Championships, she reached the level of a national athlete. She was selected into the national weightlifting training team in December of that year. She is currently the youngest member of the national women’s weightlifting team, and the future can be expected.

In addition, in the men’s B group 81kg final, Tongxiang weightlifter Wang Shenfeng won the gold medal with a total score of 110kg in the snatch and 141kg in the clean and jerk, and a total score of 251kg.Wang Shenfeng, born in 2006, participated in the training of the weightlifting team of Tongxiang Junior Sports School in 2018, and began to participate in competitions at all levels in the province in 2019. In February 2021, he was selected to participate in the training of the provincial team.

On the same day, good news also came from the shooting field of the Provincial Games! In the men’s group C 25m pistol rapid fire 60 rounds competition, Jiaxing players Gao Hongzhe, Zheng Enze and Yu Lubin won the team gold medal with 1710 rings. Among them, Gao Hongzhe’s individual 583 rings broke the provincial age group record and won the project team, A total of two gold medals.Gao Hongzhe, 14 years old, athlete from Haining, Jiaxing. He has been training shooting since October 2018 and has won several provincial championships and individual championships. The athlete performed well in this competition and achieved good results with two golds and one silver.

At the same time, in the weightlifting competition, Ye Yuchen won the silver medal of +81kg in Men’s Group B, and Yu Jiayi won the silver medal of 59kg in Women’s Group A. In the shooting competition, Shen Ruiyan, Zhang Xinzhe, and Zhu Jingwen won the women’s group C 50-meter rifle 3-position team silver medal, Zhang Xinzhe won the women’s C 50-meter rifle 3-position individual bronze medal, and Zheng Enze won the men’s group C pistol rapid fire 60 rounds of individual bronze medals.