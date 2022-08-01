Rome, 31 July 2022- Il Russian President Vladimir Putinwithout ever mentioning theUkraineannounced the arrival of new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. Il head of the Kremlin used strong tones, sailing aboard a presidential boat to review military ships in the naval parade that takes place on the occasion of the Russian Navy Day on the Neva River in St. Petersburg.

Putin’s warning

“Admiral Gorshkov’s frigate will be the first to go into combat with these formidable weapons on board,” Putin added. they will decide to violate the our sovereignty and freedom “was the warning from the Kremlin leader.

“Unique missiles in the world”

From the former imperial capital of St. Petersburg, Putin praised Tsar Peter the Great for making Russia a great maritime power but in all his speech he never explicitly mentioned Ukraine. Reporting that he signed one new naval doctrinethe details of which have not been made public, then announced the arrival for the Navy of the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, calling them “Unique in the world“.

Putin’s new naval doctrine

“The main challenges and threats to national maritime security and sustainable development for the Russian Federation in relation to the world‘s oceans are the strategic course of United States towards the domination of the world‘s oceans and their global influence on the development of international processes, including those related to the use of transport communications and energy resources of the world ocean “, reads the document on Russian naval doctrine which also cites” the expansion of the military infrastructure of the Nato” close to the Russian border as an additional threat to national security.

The attack in the Crimea

On the day of the Navy festival a attack with drone targeted the headquarters of the Russian fleet of black sea a Sevastopol, in Crimea. This was announced by the local governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, speaking of “preliminary reconstruction” of what happened. Five people were injured in the attack.

Ukraine’s reply was not long in coming. The Marina of Kiev denied Russia’s allegations of a drone strike, a “fabricated excuse by Russia” to cancel its Black Sea Fleet Day parade, reads a statement.