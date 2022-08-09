Original title: BLACKPINK will release the first public song “PINK VENOM” on the 19th!

Sohu Korean Entertainment News on the 8th, the agency YG Entertainment stated that BLACKPINK will release the first public song “PINK VENOM” on the 19th at 1 pm KST. This is BLACKPINK’s first activity in one year and 10 months. The combination of BLACKPINK’s symbol color “PINK” and the word “VENOM” in the song title stimulated the curiosity of the public.

In the released poster, the “fangs” who appeared in the comeback trailer appear again. YG said, “I’m very happy to be able to tell you the news of the release of the first release song on BLACKPINK’s debut anniversary today (8th), and to kick off the long march of the ‘BORN PINK’ project, I hope this can be a gift for waiting A gift from BLACKPINK’s fans around the world“.

BLACKPINK will release the sound source and MV of the first released song in August, the regular album and title song MV in September, and will hold a world tour in October. In addition, major foreign media are also eagerly following BLACKPINK's comeback.

