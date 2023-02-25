A former student of Amici di Maria De Filippi told about his illness through social media. Here’s what she said.

Pasqualino Maione took part in the seventh edition of the Mediaset talent show, finishing third. Only some time ago, he decided to share his illness with his followers through social media. In 2022 he was hit by Covid, very violently.

The singer had admitted in a post that he underestimated the Covid “(…) Be careful of this bloody COVID, I had underestimated it, but I’ve been going through hell for 10 days!” and he concludes the post by stating to be careful. Subsequently, Pasqualino had a meningite post covid which forced him to long cortisone therapy, but which fortunately seems to have been taken in time. For him, social media is just a way to have fun, not loving to talk about his private life very much. But this time he wanted to make an exception.

“Friends here I am, sorry for the absence but the situation turned out to be much more serious than I could have thought…” thus begins Pasqualino Maione’s long post and then continued to explain what happened to him “unfortunately after the covid my condition worsened and I had to stay in the hospital to recover from a bad infection that had affected my spinal cord and brain. (The brains)”.

Friends, a former student recounted his experience with the disease

Fortunately, as mentioned before, this infection was overcome with the necessary medicines and therapies followed, which made him gain weight since he took cortisone. “Luckily with a long therapy the infection is going away and slowly I’m getting better”. After being hospitalized for a long time, however, he came home,”even though I am weak and visibly emaciated”.

This story, however, ended in the best way, however, even if his “convalescence” was very long. In this long post, the former student of the talent show conducted by Maria De Filippi still wanted to thank all of his friends, family members who were close to him, but also all of his followers who embraced him virtually.

The singer is back on social media to show part of his life as always: he has never abandoned his great passion, that of singing. And on the occasion of Valentine’s Day he wanted to point out that “in this last period of my life, unfortunately marked by difficult moments, I have seen true love, the authentic one, of few people, apart from my family and believe me, they can be counted on the fingers of one hand! Long live love in all its forms!”.

