The drug that prevents HIV will be free, the green light arrives from Aifa

To decree one of the most influential changes in the medical-health field will be the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). Indeed, after a series of evaluations, the Pricing and Refunds Committee of the agency of the same name has given the green light to the reimbursement procedures of the PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis, which prevents HIV.

An important decision

Based on in-depth analyses, Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency), especially the section of the Prices and Reimbursement Committee, has made important news official. The drug that will prevent the infection and contraction of HIV will be free. Anlaids Onlusan association from the 80’s that has always fought for such causes, spread the decision achieved in a considerable amount of time.

The words of the president of Anlaids

“Reimbursability of PrEP can be thought of as an initial goal which will loosen the risky circle that the disease uses. It is a fact that the usability and ease with which the drug for the prevention of HIV can be traced leads people to use greater security systems for their well-being and that of others. However, it must be said that the prescription of the drug is only the initial stage of a long journey aimed at an all-encompassing improvement. In fact, it is necessary to periodically keep in mind the data offered by the screening of infectious diseases“. These are the deeply rooted beliefs exhibited by Bruno Marchinipresident of Anlaids.

The new provisions envisaged by AIFA

Thanks to the decisions taken by Aifa regarding the drug that prevents HIV, from today on there will be a new pharmaceutical order which will adhere to the variations complied with. In fact, on the basis of the emanations of the Italian Medicines Agency, the medicine that will counteract the contraction of HIV will be free. From now on, the drug will be included in band A. Through this different contribution it will be possible to reimburse the drug which will be modulated by the National Health System.

The effectiveness of the drug that prevents HIV

The results according to which the drug should show itself are optimal. In fact, in the event that the administration takes place in the correct way, it is estimated that PrEP can ensure almost 100% infection protection. The drug can be taken by anyone and a prescription may be required by some infectious disease specialists. The cost of a pack is around 60 euros. Consequently, from today onwards, despite the monetary value being substantial, there will no longer be any problem in the purchase thanks to the refund.