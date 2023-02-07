Home Health Delmastro: ‘A duty to ensure Cospito’s health’
“It is our duty to ensure him the best health conditions and possibly transfer him to a clinic if they degenerate”. This was stated by Undersecretary for Justice Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove speaking of the situation of Alfredo Cospito, at the end of a visit to the prison in Perugia. According to Undersecretary Cospito “it is monitored and therefore the health supply is there and is constant. With constant monitoring of his health conditions”.

On 41bis, added the government official, “we will never back down”. “The hunger strike is a prisoner’s right to relaunch his requests – he added – but it is certain that this cannot be the one to undermine a system inherited from Falcone and Borsellino to combat organized crime”.

On the opposition’s request for his resignation, he commented: “They have made a motion and we will see in the classroom”. However, Delmastro recalled that “on the one hand there was a request from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for everyone to tone down and on the other, I believe, an unequivocal clarification from Minister Nordio”.

