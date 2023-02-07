NCSOFT (on behalf of Jin Zechen, hereinafter referred to as NC) released the video of the new mobile puzzle game “PUZZUP: AMITOI” (hereinafter referred to as PUZZUP) for the first time today (7). It is expected to be launched globally within this year, and the different puzzle playing methods from the past have attracted attention.

NC released the video of “PUZZUP: AMITOI”:

“PUZZUP” is a match-three (3-Match) casual puzzle game under development by NC targeting the global puzzle game market. Through the well-known match-three (3-Match) method, puzzles can be solved by piecing together more than three building blocks. Players can use the “direction key” element to directly change the direction of the building blocks, increasing the difference and interest.

NC released the new mobile puzzle game “PUZZUP: AMITOI” for the first time

In the video released this time, it can be confirmed that the direction of the wind can be controlled with the arrow keys, and the game concept of building blocks can be used to play with special building blocks and PUZZ secrets.

In addition, the image of “Helpie”, one of the characters of “AMITOI”, was released.

“PUZZUP: AMITOI” movie screen

“Helpie” cute image

NC Puzzle Development Office PD Li Cixuan said: “We will add PUZZUP’s unique differentiated elements in a three-match (3-Match) method that can be easily enjoyed by men, women, and children, and we are developing a puzzle game with a high degree of completion. Medium”, “Plan to launch PUZZUP to global players within this year”.

“PUZZUP: AMITOI” game screen

As part of the open R&D development culture “NCing”, NC discloses various types of new projects under development. More NCing content can be confirmed on the official NC YouTube channel.