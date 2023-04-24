Shortage of skilled workers – working until 70: employers’ association makes explosive demands – News

Working longer and more: The demands of the employers’ association against the shortage of skilled workers are explosive.

Switzerland is looking for more workers than it has in decades. Unemployment is also record low. This is why various sectors are complaining about a shortage of skilled workers. The employers’ association has presented eight possible solutions as to how this deficiency can be counteracted from its point of view.

increase in working hours

According to the employers’ association, the working population works 14 days less per year than it did ten years ago. In order to counteract the shortage of skilled workers, the volume of work performed would have to be increased instead of thinking about a further reduction. According to the association, it is important to eliminate existing false incentives and to reject political initiatives that want to reduce working hours.

Union federation: wage increases instead of further flexibility

The Swiss trade union federation has commented on the demands of the employers' association. "Employers want to turn back the clock, ie longer working hours, more overtime, less employee protection – nota bene, without there having been real wage increases in recent years." The consequences of this would be stress and burnouts, according to the trade union federation. "Those who can afford it work part-time – to have time for the family or to complete self-paid training and further education." The higher proportion of part-time work is also the result of the fortunately increasing participation of women in the labor force. Women, but also men, who would take on half the responsibility for childcare, could often only reconcile work and family with a part-time job. The trade union confederation agrees with the employers that the public sector must assume more responsibility for the day-care centers. In addition, modern working hours and wages are needed. "Wage increases are overdue. Whoever has an apprenticeship should earn at least 5,000 francs. In addition, employers should improve the organization of work in their companies."

work should be worth it

The supply of third-party childcare places in Switzerland is insufficient. On the one hand there is a complete lack of an offer in many places and on the other hand the existing places are too expensive. According to the association, daycare centers and day schools should be promoted more. Every state franc that subsidizes childcare must flow into additional work or training and further education and not into more free time, the association demands.

Longer working time

Switzerland has one of the lowest retirement ages in Europe. On average, Swiss people would leave the labor market at the age of 65. In addition to a general increase in the retirement age, new working models in particular could help older employees stay longer in the labor market, writes the employers’ association. Models to work to 70 years or more.

appreciation of vocational training

Many activities in the modern working world are becoming increasingly complex, but not necessarily more academic training. The interest of young people and their parents in vocational training must be strengthened again.

Educational decisions must be made and controlled more consciously

Since the trend towards mini-jobs continues, especially among academics, their expensive training is becoming less and less socially worthwhile, writes the association. Academics should therefore have to amortize their study costs.

Continue to rely on immigration

Labor market-driven immigration must continue to be possible in order to be able to cover the shortage of skilled workers.

More flexible working hours

According to the association, the current labor law dates back to the 1960s. The law must be geared more towards the current and future needs and demands of employees and employers.

Legend: In order to counteract the shortage of skilled workers, the employers’ association has made various demands.

Symbolbild/Keystone/Christian Beutler



Keep people with disabilities in the labor market

Today, too many workers are still leaving the labor market due to physical or psychological limitations. According to the association, prevention and resource-oriented instead of deficit-oriented thinking in the case of both physical and psychological limitations at work play a major role.