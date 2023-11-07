The Eighteenth National Congress of the Dominican Society of Pulmonology and Thorax Surgery: A Resounding Success

The eighteenth edition of the national congress of the Dominican Society of Pulmonology and Thorax Surgery (SDNCT) brought together a significant number of respiratory health professionals in the country. The scientific event, described as a success, had the participation of 27 outstanding international specialists from Colombia, Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Spain, and Guatemala, and 43 nationals. According to Dr. Plutarco Arias, president of the society, this event exceeded expected expectations in academic terms and in the number of professionals present. During the opening ceremony, Dr. Salvador Martínez Selmo was recognized, to whom the congress was dedicated, and honorary members of the SDNCT were given a PIN and the official Scarf.

The scientific program, which took place from November 2 to 5 at the Live Aqua Punta Cana Hotel, focused on the areas of respiratory medicine. This congress united in parallel the congresses of the Dominican Society of Pediatric Pulmonologists, the Northern Branch (NEUMONORTE), and the Circle of Pulmonologists Graduated from the Salvador B. Gautier Hospital. The Chapter of Thoracic Surgeons also participated.

The event revolved around five fundamental pillars: the pre-congress courses, the INTRA congress courses, the Neumo podcats, the presentation of free works, and the modules discussed at the congress. The Pre-Congress courses were held on October 21 simultaneously in Santiago and Santo Domingo with the name “Beyond Respiratory Triage” with the participation of 509 doctors. The INTRA congress courses addressed important topics such as pulmonary rehabilitation, sleep disorders, and respiratory physiology. The Neumo podcats, the society’s new communication channel, also addressed topics of great interest. Additionally, there was a call for the presentation of free works on aspects related to lung disease or related to areas of Pulmonology and chest surgery. The modules discussed at the congress covered important topics such as pulmonary physiology, respiratory sleep disorders in adults and children, lung cancer and pulmonary interventionism, vaccines and respiratory diseases, infectious lung diseases, interstitial lung diseases, critical/intensive pulmonology respiratory, and updating in pleural diseases, COPD, and asthma.