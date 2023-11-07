Miguel Herrera Faces Sanctions After Criticizing Referee in Xolos’ Loss to América

The Xolos de Tijuana faced the Águilas del América on matchday 16 of Apertura 2023. Despite putting up a good fight, the team suffered a 3-0 defeat against the capital team after losing a player during the match.

Following the game, Xolos’ coach Miguel Herrera expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee’s decisions during a press conference. Herrera claimed that the referee’s calls had heavily influenced the outcome of the match, stating, “It’s not fair to each other. The cards were clear here and not there. There were similar plays. If you are going to serve, let them be from both sides. It is not consistent with what it beeps and it is not consistent with the cards. For one side he serves quickly and for the other side he does.”

In response to Herrera’s comments, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation imposed a financial sanction on the coach for violating the Sanctions Regulations of the federation. The commission warned Herrera about his future conduct, stating that further actions of this nature could result in more severe sanctions.

The match highlights the ongoing controversy surrounding refereeing decisions in Mexican football, with coaches and players alike frequently speaking out against perceived unfair rulings. The Xolos de Tijuana will be hoping for better luck in their future matches as they strive to rebound from this defeat.

