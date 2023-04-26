The European Commission today presented its proposal for the revision of EU pharmaceutical legislation

Berlin – BAH General Manager Dr. Hubertus Cranz: “A lot of shadows, little light, that’s the assessment of the Commission’s proposal in a nutshell. Unfortunately, welcome administrative simplifications are being nullified by new requirements. Particularly problematic is the possibility of revoking or refusing the authorization of a medicinal product if the environmental risk assessment is not considered sufficient. Innovative medicines cannot be available as a result; Established medicines disappear from the market or are difficult to access.”

In addition, there are stricter obligations regarding the ability to deliver medicines and the reporting of bottlenecks. However, these will not increase the security of supply. This requires comprehensive solutions and a change in remuneration structures. The proposals to change the protection periods for intellectual property are also problematic.

The entry into the electronic leaflet is pleasing. A printed form should no longer be mandatory in all EU member states as soon as possible. It is also important that minor product adjustments can be made unbureaucratically in the future.

