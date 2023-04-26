Home » The European Commission today presented its proposal for the revision of EU pharmaceutical legislation
Health

The European Commission today presented its proposal for the revision of EU pharmaceutical legislation

by admin
The European Commission today presented its proposal for the revision of EU pharmaceutical legislation

Berlin – BAH General Manager Dr. Hubertus Cranz: “A lot of shadows, little light, that’s the assessment of the Commission’s proposal in a nutshell. Unfortunately, welcome administrative simplifications are being nullified by new requirements. Particularly problematic is the possibility of revoking or refusing the authorization of a medicinal product if the environmental risk assessment is not considered sufficient. Innovative medicines cannot be available as a result; Established medicines disappear from the market or are difficult to access.”

In addition, there are stricter obligations regarding the ability to deliver medicines and the reporting of bottlenecks. However, these will not increase the security of supply. This requires comprehensive solutions and a change in remuneration structures. The proposals to change the protection periods for intellectual property are also problematic.

The entry into the electronic leaflet is pleasing. A printed form should no longer be mandatory in all EU member states as soon as possible. It is also important that minor product adjustments can be made unbureaucratically in the future.

______________________________

The Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) has the largest number of members in the drug industry in Germany. It represents the interests of around 400 member companies that employ around 80,000 people in Germany. The companies organized in the BAH make a significant contribution to securing the supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany. They provide almost 80 percent of the over-the-counter medicines sold in pharmacies and almost two thirds of the prescription medicines, as well as a large part of the material medical products for patients. Under www.bah-bonn.de there is more information about the BAH.

See also  Weight Loss-Diet-Health » There is chocolate everywhere – but not in general fairness

You may also like

German Bundestag – Dental technicians call for new...

ALS, drug approved in the United States for...

Did you know that comfort foods increase stress?...

Butter or margarine: which is better? | >...

Friends 22, Wax snaps after the fierce criticism...

German Pharmacy Award goes to Hagen and Berlin

Do you want to rejuvenate? Lower your stress...

“I no longer work, I fear for my...

German Vein Day 2023: Great interest in ELVeS...

European Commission approves ruxolitinib for the treatment of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy