The Exclusive Disney Vacation Club Lounge Is Now Open!

If you’re a part of Disney Vacation Club, you already know you can get some special perks.

DVC members can get access to special events, stay in exclusive hotel rooms, and much more. It’s a hefty price tag, but many families feel it’s worth it since it works essentially as a Disney timeshare program. If you’re a DVC member and are heading to Disneyland soon, you can’t miss checking out this newly opened Star Wars-themed lounge!

We got to go inside the Star View Stationthe new DVC lounge in Disneyland! Walking up, there was a sign directing us where to go.

Through these doors you can find some Star Wars displays and the entrance to the exclusive lounge.

Some Cast Members greeted us as we made our way inside the building.

In the general area of this building, you’ll see things like a Star Wars a Resistance display. Then there is a staircase where you can check in with a Cast Member and go into the exclusive lounge.

The new lounge will be the first DVC lounge on the West Coast and is “inspired by Walt Disney’s Walt Disney’s optimistic vision for the future.” In the lounge, members can enjoy certain amenities, including a dedicated DVC Member Services Team, comfy chairs, free Wi-Fi, charging stations, and free soft drinks.

You can only access this lounge if you’re a DVC member, so if you’re not, you’ll have to find another place to relax in Disneyland! As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.

