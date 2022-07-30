Covid gives no respite and we still find ourselves using the Ffp2 Masks, but perhaps they are not as safe as we think.

Currently, we have to wear masks (the Ffp2 models) in the public transportin hospitals and in the RSA. Many working realities they decided to do to wear to all masks as a precautionthough there is no obligation.

Furthermore many people wear them simply because they feel protected. We see it every day in every place, from the supermarket to the post office, and also in gardens or outdoors.

It would be interesting, however, to understand if people follow the correct instructions for removing the masks, disinfecting and throwing them in special sealed containers. Obviously they also need to be changed frequently.

The restrictions yes. I am loosen up, mass vaccination has (almost) finished its cycle. We are already at fourth dose and then surely the “Updated doses”. Lots of them people yes. I am sick and re-sick, even with one-two-three doses. The variants I’m very contagious Luckily they do not cause the severe form del virus.

Some Education published in prestigious scientific journals reassure us because it seems that if Covid is “caught in time” it is sufficient to treat yourself with “very common” anti-inflammatories. But the use of masks is always “strongly recommended”. It is indeed mandatory in some places. But according to new research, perhaps they are of no use. Here is who said it.

The Ffp2 masks ‘do not serve to protect the respiratory tract’, the study

By now we all know what these masks are. Those that “protect more than surgical”. Or so it has always been said. L’INRShowever, he doesn’t think so exactly.

The acronym stands for “French research and safety institute for the prevention of accidents at work and occupational diseases” published a study where you warn of the little effectiveness of Ffp2those who we pretty much use them all. In particular, just those con the “KN95” printed above.

In summary, the “defect” of these masks would lie in the fact that they do not adhere well to the face. The safest models, again according to the INRS, are those that are tied behind the head and not behind the ears. The conclusions of the studythat confirm also there thesis of the English prevention organization Health and Safety Executive communicated in April, are the following.

“Following thearrival on the market of a new type of FFP2 mask with elastic behind the ears and presenting a vertical fold, INRS completed its study by integrating 7 models of this form, called form KN 95. The shape of the face and the model chosen, less than 1% of the fit tests performed were successful. Despite being FFP2 certified, these models are very difficult to adapt to the face and therefore they do not guarantee adequate protection for users.”

The pros and cons of masks

Maybe a little protection, the masks, they give it. But it must also be said, by itself admission of the Ministry of Health written on a circularwhich perhaps using these masks too much weakened our immune system. After more than two years of vaccines, effective treatments, prevention and attentionmaybe we should begin to evaluate the idea of ​​living with Covid, and stop being “afraid”.