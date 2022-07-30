UDINE. Fire situation in slow but steady improvement. And it is hoped that the rain will give a decisive hand to the men who have been working for over 10 days in the mountains of the provinces of Udine, Pordenone and on the Carso.

In Resia interventions to reclaim the land also on Friday 29 July, the fire front is monitored and monitored, there were small shots of the fire, immediately extinguished. Eight forestry workers from the stations of Resia, Moggio, Pontebba and Tolmezzo, as well as civil protection volunteers.

The road bypass to reach the town has also been completed. On the Gran Monte the fire is still walking, it is going down inside the wood, some tens of hectares have gone up in smoke, but there is no danger for inhabited centers and population.

In detail, the right front has been placed under control, while the one towards the Torre torrent remains more active. A canadair and a regional PC helicopter attended, as well as foresters and volunteers. Completely extinguished the flames on the mountains of the Pordenone area.

The situation of the fire on the Gorizia Karst is slowly improving. Throughout the morning of yesterday, the operations to extinguish and contain the flames continued. The firefighters continue to apply the device deployed (more than 80 firefighters with at least 20 vehicles).

The Slovenian “Gasilci” are working with them with about fifty men, staff of the Regional Forestry Corps, AIB (Forest Fire) volunteers from the Civil Protection and police forces who carry out support operations within their competence. Some teams are engaged in extinguishing and reclamation of the outbreaks, while others are manning homes and infrastructures potentially put at risk by the fire.

Also on the morning of Friday 29 July, between the Lisert and Sablici motorway toll booths, an outbreak was reported which was promptly extinguished and reclaimed. Water launches from regional helicopters and two Canadair from the National Fire Brigade continue on the Karst.