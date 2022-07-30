Atalanta goes down to measure (and on penalty) in the luxury friendly match at the home of the ambitious Newcastle (Arab-owned for a few months). At St James Park (in front of about 41 thousand spectators) it ended 1-0 for the team coached by Howe: the penalty converted by Wood was decisive, between the two halves. In the second half, invigorated by the changes, the Bergamo players try to play their cards in search of a draw, in vain.

Gasperini lines up his team with 3-4-1-2. To protect Sportiello there are captain Toloi and the young Okoli and Scalvini. Midline formed by de Roon and Koopmeiners. Zortea and Maehle on the wings. All Colombian attack tandem, with the Zapata-Muriel couple. Behind them Ederson. Unavailable Demiral, Cisse and Cambiaghi, in addition to the injured Zappacosta, Palomino (suspended for the doping issue) and Ilicic and Miranchuk (both on the market).

the match

—

The Goddess starts well. And at 17 ‘Zapata is dangerous (saved). But Newcastle comes out at a distance, later in preparation (the Premier will start on 5 August). At 31 ‘Okoli is providential and unravels a dangerous action by the English. At 39 ‘Anderson procures the penalty (foul by de Roon) then transformed by Wood for the Juventus advantage. In the second half Muriel tries to stand out, author of a series of offensive tears, but Atalanta fails to sting, while Sportiello (later replaced in the 19 ‘by Musso, who enters with Djimsiti, Freuler, Pasalic and Hateboer) is attentive on opponent attempts. From 32 ‘on the field also Boga, Lammers, Ruggeri and Malinovskyi. The former Sassuolo Ivorian and the Ukrainian try in the final but the result does not change anymore and Atalanta must surrender (for the first time in these pre-season friendly matches). The next international match for the Bergamo side will be on 6 August in Spain, at the home of Coach Gattuso’s Valencia.