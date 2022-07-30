Home Health “Goat Simulator 3” is scheduled to be released in November, a positive response to the reason for “direct release 3” | 4Gamers
After the coffee Stain team’s hilarious masterpiece “Goat Simulator” released in 2014 was well received, the sequel “Goat Simulator 3” was finally set to be released on November 17, 2022 after so many years, although there were already people last month. I asked “Where did the 2nd generation go?” Now the development team does not hide, and directly answers the reasons why players directly play 3.

According to PlayStation interviews, we finally got a schizophrenic answer from the internal team, if you can, players can try to choose a reason they can accept.After all, 3 is better than less than 3.

  • “The cover of the game is 3 sheep” – Rasmus Björk, Community Manager and Projection Technician
  • “What? We haven’t released Goat Simulator 2 yet!” – Programmer Olivia Follin
  • “It’s been a long time since Goat Simulator 1 was released, and if it’s called Goat Simulator 2, it obviously doesn’t really describe all the simulation advances the game has achieved so far.” – Game Producer Sebastian Zethraeus
  • “Nobody Likes a Sequel” – Designer Driton Gashi
  • “咩ㄝㄝㄝㄝ” – Pilgor
  • “There’s always a reason…but I forgot…” – Philip Bretschneider, 3D Artist
  • “The people on the publishing team said it, and we don’t want to correct them” – Judith Radnitz, Game Producer
  • “Because the name “God of War: Ragnarök” is already used” – Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director
  • “It would be weird to call it Goat Sim 4” – William Birgersson, Art Director and Level Designer
  • “Just a typo” – Community Manager Helena Lindström
  • “Ask Mason, what do those numbers mean?” (From Call of Duty: Black Ops) – Sound Designer Stuart Docherty
  • “None of the above” – ​​CEO Sebastian Eriksson
  • “Pilgor just doesn’t play cards” – Programmer Joar Hedvall
See also  "I go to the psychologist once a week"

52242618287_7b918befb8_h

“Goat Simulator 3” previously announced the support of 4 “multi-sheep connection mode”, and there will be huge scene exploration, providing vehicle driving, supporting more possibilities for creating chaos, and supporting custom “sheep” object appearance.

“Goat Simulator 3” is expected to be officially released on November 17, 2022, on platforms other than PS5, Xbox Series X and Epic Games Store.

52243883034_518c327ace_h

