The first issue of the new BTP Valore for small savers is underway

The first issue of the new BTP Valore for small savers is underway

Starting today, Monday 5 June, and until Friday 9 June (unless early closing) the first issue of the new Btp Valore kicks off, the new family of government bonds reserved for small savers (retail market) who will be able to subscribe bank, post office, wherever you have a securities account, but also online through your home banking.

The Btp Valore has a duration of 4 years, fixed returns that increase over time (the so-called step-up mechanism) and an extra final loyalty bonus of 0.5% calculated on the invested capital and paid to those who hold it until maturity in 2027.

The coupons are semi-annual and will be calculated on the basis of the minimum guaranteed rates that were communicated on 1 June:

  • 3.25% for the 1st and 2nd year;
  • 4.00% for the 3rd and 4th year.

At the end of the placement, the final coupon rates will be announced and may be confirmed or revised, but only upwards, based on the market conditions on the closing day of the issue.

The ISIN code of the security during the placement period is IT0005547390.

The placement does not include distributions, commissions or caps on the investment, which may start from a minimum of 1,000 euros. Investors will always be guaranteed complete satisfaction with their orders, subject to the Ministry’s right to close the issue in advance.

