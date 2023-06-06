Home » Udinese market – La Gazza is sure: “15 million ready for Samardzic”
Udinese market – La Gazza is sure: “15 million ready for Samardzic”

by admin
The most important sports newspaper in Italy launches a real bomb concerning the black and white team. The latest on Lazar Samardzic

This morning a real market bomb arrived from the Gazzetta dello Sport. The newspaper has launched a not inconsiderable scoop, given that the farewell of Lazar Samardzic. The footballer has actually been armored by the club in recent weeks in all possible and imaginable ways, but if the offers arrive as copious and multimillion-dollar as expected, it will be difficult to always say no. Just in these hours the Gazzetta announced that Napoli put 15 million on the plate to ensure the performance of the Serbian midfielder. An offer still too low for the company that has no intention of selling off the possible crack of Italian football. Precisely for this reason a very long negotiation is expected also with the other companies. We’ll see over the next few weeks if the teams will get close to the 25/30 million that Udinese currently requires. Quickly changing speech, do not miss the words with which Destiny Udogie greeted the club <<

