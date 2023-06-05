the first non-hormonal drug against hot flashes arrives

And new drug for hot flashesaffecting eight women in menopause out of ten, it got approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the US drug agency. It is the first non-hormonal drug, which acts directly on the brain circuits responsible for hot flashes and night sweats.

How does the new hot flash drug work?

The new drug prevents the link between neurokinin B, which is a neurotransmitter, and the kisspeptin/neurokinin/dynorphin (KNDy) neuron, a cell in the nervous system that regulates heat in the human body. The temperature regulation center is located in thehypothalamus. The new drug, which will be commercially called Veozah, acts precisely on this area of ​​the brain that is affected by the drastic drop in estrogen.

What are the results of the trials on the new hot flash drug?

The trial confirmed a reduction in the frequency of hot flashes by about 60 percent. Also reduced the intensity of heatstroke and night sweats, significantly improving the quality of rest. You can read the results of the trials in the scientific journal Nature.

Never before has a medicine been formulated for women that regulates temperature. The reasons can also be found in the fact that it has only been a few years since women have also been included in drug trials.

What is the difference with hormone replacement therapy?

So far, only hormonal drugs are used to relieve the symptoms of hot flashes. Specialists prescribe hormone replacement therapies. Basically it’s about taking estrogen and progesterone to compensate for the poor production of hormones by the women’s body. Hormonal drugs have side effects that can also be important, such as an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease and even slightly of having breast cancer. That is why gynecologists usually prescribe HRT for those with particularly severe symptoms.

What are hot flashes?

As we said at the beginning, 79% of menopausal women suffer from hot flashes. They are different from person to person, but generally also have a significant impact on the quality of life. They usually present with a sudden sensation of heat that starts in the chest and reaches the face. They can last up to five minutes.

