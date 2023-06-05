Lexus LBX: dimensions, interior, engine and performance

Lexus officially presented the new LBX. This is a very important model for the Japanese brand as it enters the B-segment crossover/SUV segment with the aim of expanding its clientele, also looking at younger people. LBX stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover, rests on a variant of the TNGA-B platform and was developed starting from the Toyota Yaris Cross. On the market will arrive in early 2024. For the moment, the prices for the Italian market have not yet been communicated. More information will come later.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS







New Lexus LBX measure 4,190mm long x 1,825mm wide x 1,545mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,580mm. The trunk has a capacity of 332 litres. Speaking of the design of this new model, the Japanese brand says that for the front it has reinterpreted its classic hourglass grille. On the LBX, the distinctive L-shape of the headlights has been changed to face outward instead of inward. Behind, however, the L-shaped light bar stands out, while the number plate has been moved towards the bumper. The low bonnet, rear spoiler and set-back A-pillars have been specifically designed to optimize aerodynamics. Overall, the design developed by the Japanese automaker allows to give the LBX a muscular look that makes it appear larger than it really is. The rims are 18 inches.

As for the interior, we find the classic setting of Lexus models with the aim of offering customers a premium environment. In addition to semi-aniline leather, customers will be able to choose eco leather and green materials for the seat upholstery and steering wheel, gear lever and door trims. LBX also features interior moldings in the Tsuyusami charcoal finish, created using a new film technique that uses multiple layers to give a highly textured look with a sense of depth. Speaking of technology, we find the 12.3-inch digital instrumentation and the new Lexus Link Connect infotainment system with 9.8-inch screen. Obviously, there is support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and there are even OTA updates. Among the accessories, customers can also choose a Mark Levinson audio system with 13 speakers, created specifically for this model. In addition to the basic version, the new Lexus LBX will be offered in the "atmospheres" (trimmings) Elegant, Relax, Emotion and Cool. More specifically, Elegant and Relax focus on refinement, while Emotion and Cool on a sporty and dynamic character. The Emotion and Cool versions stand out for their two-tone paintwork and 18-inch alloy wheels with a machined finish. The Elegant and Relax versions have a single-colour exterior paintwork and 18-inch polished alloy wheels.

Internally, the Emotion model features perforated eco-leather upholstery with red accents and contrast stitching on the seats, center console and door trim. The Cool version, on the other hand, has interiors in Ultrasuede and two-tone black/dark gray leather with copper-colored details and stitching. Moving forward, eco-leather in Forest Brown or Ammonite Sand characterizes the LBX Elegant, for the door panels, dashboard and console padding, as well as the seat upholstery. In the Relax version we find the semi-aniline leather Saddle Tan or Black, with specific Tatami stitching.

ENGINE AND SAFETY







New Lexus LBX can count on a powertrain Full Hybrid composed of a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder and an electric motor. Overall, there are available 100 kW (136 CV) e 185 Nm di coppia. Your vehicle has a nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery. On the performance front, this model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds. Optionally, the car will also be available with four-wheel drive thanks to the introduction of a second electric motor on the rear axle. Speaking of driver assistance systems, the new Lexus LBX offers the Lexus Safety System+ package as standard.