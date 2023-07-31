the first tests on mice were positive. How SAP works

A vaccine could take the field in the fight againstAlzheimer. Preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2023, in Boston, says that a new drug – developed at Juntendo University in Tokyo – is able to target inflamed brain cells associated with the disease. therefore it could represent the key to preventing it or at least modifying its course.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The vaccine in question was called “Sagp“, like the molecular tag present on “senescent” cells, an expression used to indicate those old and potentially toxic biological units.

It is a biological preparation which in the past was already successfully tested in Japan on mice as part of medical-scientific research against atherosclerosis and type 2 diabetes.

The new test against Alzheimer’s

Japanese scientists have now tested Sagp on mice exhibiting symptoms similar to those of Alzheimer’s disease. After vaccination, the rodents had fewer plaques of the toxic amyloid-beta substance and less inflammation in the brain tissue, with noticeable improvements in behavior. There was also a reduction in other inflammatory biomarkers, with an improvement in inflammation in the brain.

Additionally, a behavioral test revealed that Sagp-vaccinated mice responded

significantly better at the environment than those who received the placebo vaccine. In particular, they exhibited behaviors similar to those of healthy rodents and increased awareness of their surroundings.

Results never seen before

What is more promising, compared to similar vaccines tested in the past, is precisely the fact that the Sagp was the first experimental vaccine that produced clear positive changes in the behavior of mice. The “litmus test” will take place with human trials: “If the vaccine proves effective in humans, it would represent a great step forward to delay the progression of the disease or even to prevent its onset”, reported the authors of study.