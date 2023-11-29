Home » The first “Wellness District” of Trieste arrives in the former premises of Marchi Gomma
New Health District Noura to Open in Trieste

Trieste is set to welcome its first “health district” with the opening of Noura, a space dedicated to the integration of training and well-being. Located at via di Torre Bianca 35, in the former premises of Marchi Gomma, Noura will offer a team of qualified professionals in the same structure, including personal trainers, osteopaths, physiotherapists, nutritionists, kinesiologists, yoga and mindfulness instructors.

The 400-square-meter space is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 15th with a private event, and will be open to the public on the 18th of the month. According to the owners, Noura aims to offer a complete approach to promoting a healthy lifestyle by considering each person in their entirety. “The customer will be at the center: we will start from an initial medical history thanks to which we will acquire a series of information – also through physical tests – useful for structuring a complete and personalized offer,” they explained.

Noura will offer personal training sessions, cutting-edge Technogym equipment, and group courses for up to six people. Additionally, customers will be provided with all necessary training gear, which will be nominal and returned clean after each use. The staff at Noura will consist of 14 professionals, all of whom have extensive experience in the health and fitness industry.

The concept of Noura was born from the owners’ previous seven-year experience in the field of personal training in Trieste. “At the end of these seven years, we decided to make an upgrade with a large investment, to create a much larger and more structured space where anyone can achieve their health and fitness goals quickly and effectively,” they stated.

With the opening of Noura, Trieste residents will have access to a comprehensive and cutting-edge health and fitness facility, offering a new and complete approach to overall well-being.

