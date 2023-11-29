SCUF and Avenged Sevenfold team up to create new limited-edition SCUF Instinct Pro and SCUF Reflex FPS controller bundles

SCUF Gaming, creators of high-performance gaming controllers, have partnered with rock band Avenged Sevenfold to celebrate the release of their latest album, Life is But a Dream… The limited edition package includes a customized SCUF Instinct Pro or SCUF Reflex FPS controller, an exclusive A7X 7-inch vinyl record, and a certificate of authenticity, all featuring artwork from the album by renowned artist Wes Lang.

M. Shadows, the frontman of Avenged Sevenfold, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Gaming has always been a big part of my life, and I especially wanted to work with SCUF because, if you’re not using a SCUF controller, you’re going to be at a disadvantage. That’s crucial for us if we want to compete at the highest level.”

Fans of Avenged Sevenfold can now rock out on a uniquely designed controller, embodying the signature sepia hue Ink and album art by Wes Lang. The band recently wrapped up a fall US tour in support of their new album and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide. They are known for delivering spectacular live performances and staying at the forefront of rapid change in technology and cultural milestones.

To learn more about the limited edition Avenged Sevenfold controller set, visit https://scuf.co/A7Xbundle.

SCUF Gaming, acquired by CORSAIR in December 2019, remains an independent brand within CORSAIR. They are the innovators and creators of high-performance gaming controllers, providing premium accessories and custom gaming controllers for top professional and casual gamers. The functionality of the SCUF controller is covered by numerous patents, focusing on key areas of the controller to improve hand use and gameplay.