Home » The flavors of Ancona: traditional recipes
Health

The flavors of Ancona: traditional recipes

by admin
The flavors of Ancona: traditional recipes

Discover the typical flavors of Ancona between fried cream, straginated herbs or cheese pizza with traditional local recipes
Fried cream is a traditional preparation that is served both as an appetizer or side dish and as a dessert. The cream, which involves the preparation of a custard made to harden and then breaded and fried, is usually enjoyed together with a mixed fry made up of stuffed olives, vegetables and fried meat.
All the grandmothers and grandfathers of Ancona know how to prepare it and during the Christmas holidays they work in this culinary art.

Ingredients: milk, eggs, sugar, flour, lemons, vanillin. For breading and frying: breadcrumbs, eggs, seed oil

Preparation:
First prepare the custard, cooking it well until it has a rather compact consistency. Then pour it into a pan and roll it out so that it has a thickness of about 2 cm. Level the cream well with a spatula and then leave it to cool in a cool, dry place for about 2 hours. When the cream is cold, transfer it to a cutting board and cut it into cubes or lozenges. Then pass each piece of cream first in the breadcrumbs, then in the beaten egg and then again in the breadcrumbs. Fry the morsels of cream in hot peanut oil until they are golden brown. Then place the fried cream on absorbent paper to remove excess oil and serve hot.

Read the whole article

See also  Carlo Urbani: 20 years later

You may also like

Multiple sclerosis, new study on disease progression

World Blood Donor Day: When lifesavers are missing...

Light and delicious: the recipe for a lemon...

Violin spider, what to do after a bite

How to dry and store lovage? How to...

Inter, Newcastle attack Barella: 60 million ready

German Bundestag – Ukraine’s medical infrastructure hit hard

a cocktail of lactic ferments can be effective

if it is incorrect, disturbances and pains occur

Refine salads, cakes and savory dishes with edible...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy