The flavors of Ancona: traditional recipes

Discover the typical flavors of Ancona between fried cream, straginated herbs or cheese pizza with traditional local recipes

Fried cream is a traditional preparation that is served both as an appetizer or side dish and as a dessert. The cream, which involves the preparation of a custard made to harden and then breaded and fried, is usually enjoyed together with a mixed fry made up of stuffed olives, vegetables and fried meat.

All the grandmothers and grandfathers of Ancona know how to prepare it and during the Christmas holidays they work in this culinary art.

Ingredients: milk, eggs, sugar, flour, lemons, vanillin. For breading and frying: breadcrumbs, eggs, seed oil

Preparation:

First prepare the custard, cooking it well until it has a rather compact consistency. Then pour it into a pan and roll it out so that it has a thickness of about 2 cm. Level the cream well with a spatula and then leave it to cool in a cool, dry place for about 2 hours. When the cream is cold, transfer it to a cutting board and cut it into cubes or lozenges. Then pass each piece of cream first in the breadcrumbs, then in the beaten egg and then again in the breadcrumbs. Fry the morsels of cream in hot peanut oil until they are golden brown. Then place the fried cream on absorbent paper to remove excess oil and serve hot.

