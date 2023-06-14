Zhang Yingcai, a well-known old drama in Hong Kong, passed away, and Lin Baoyi and others issued a message of condolences | Zhang Yingcai | Lin Baoyi | Passed away_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Zhang Yingcai

Sina Entertainment News On June 14, according to media reports, Zhang Yingcai, a well-known Hong Kong veteran actor, passed away at the age of 88.

According to reports, the 88-year-old actor Zhang Yingcai passed away alone in a nursing home on the Internet today, and then senior voice actor Ding Yu confirmed the news of Zhang Yingcai’s death. He said that he had known Zhang Yingcai for more than 60 years. a message.

Hu Feng felt stunned, sad and regretful about Zhang Yingcai’s passing away. He said that the other party was a good man and restrained. Since Zhang Yingcai stopped filming, they have lost contact with each other.

Just now, Hong Kong actor Lin Baoyi also posted a condolence post on Weibo, writing: “My respected senior Caishu, go all the way.”

It is reported that Zhang Yingcai was born in Hong Kong in 1934 and joined the film industry at the age of 16. He is as famous as Xie Xian, Hu Feng, Lu Qi, etc. He has been filming for more than 50 years and has acted in about 300 films in total. In 2006, Zhang Yingcai officially announced his retirement after filming two TVB drama series “Full House” and “Father Closed”.

