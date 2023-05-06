The foods necessary to prevent stroke: here’s what they are

Find out which foods are essential for preventing stroke and how a balanced diet can make a difference in brain health .

L’stroke it is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. It is a condition that affects blood vessels in the brain, cutting off blood flow and causing brain cells to die. Preventing stroke is essential to maintain a good quality of life and reduce the risk of complications. We will now highlight the foods that can help prevent stroke and how a balanced diet can affect the health of our brain.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

A balanced diet to prevent stroke

Stroke prevention goes through a series of food choices that can have a significant impact on our health. In particular, a diet rich in fruit, vegetables, Whole grains, lean protein e healthy fats it is essential for maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system and reducing the risk of stroke.

Fruits and vegetables: an undisputed importance

Consume a variety of fruits and vegetables fresh is essential to ensure adequate intake of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These nutrients play a crucial role in protecting blood vessels, reducing inflammation and lowering blood pressure. Some examples of fruits and vegetables that help in stroke prevention include citrus fruits, blueberries, tomatoes, spinach e broccoli.

Whole grains: source of energy and nutrients

Whole grains are an excellent source of fibre, B vitamins, magnesium and other essential nutrients. Consume whole grains such as spelt, quinoa, and barley avena can help reduce the bad cholesterol (LDL) and stabilize blood sugar levels, thereby reducing the risk of stroke. It’s important to choose whole grain products rather than refined ones, as the latter have lost most of their nutrients during processing.

Lean proteins: allies of the heart

Lean protein is important for cell growth and repair, as well as maintaining a healthy heart. Choose lean protein sources like pollo, turkey, pesce e legumes may help reduce your intake of saturated fat, which is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. In particular, the fish rich in omega-3such as salmon, tuna and sardines, is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits and ability to improve blood vessel endothelial function.

Healthy Fats: Good for the brain and heart

Healthy fats, such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are essential for optimal body function and brain health. Sources of healthy fats include olive oil, nights, semi, avocado and some types of fish. Consuming these fats in place of saturated and trans fats can help lower bad cholesterol and promote cardiovascular health, reducing the risk of stroke.

Foods to limit or avoid

To prevent stroke, it is equally important to limit or avoid the consumption of certain foods that can increase the risk of this condition. Foods high in saturated fats, added sugars e sodium they can compromise cardiovascular health and increase the risk of stroke. These include processed foods, sweets, sugary sodas, fried foods, and some cuts of red meat.

Lifestyle and stroke prevention

In addition to following a balanced diet, adopting a healthy lifestyle is essential to reduce the risk of stroke. This includes practicing regular physical activitykeep a healthy body weightquit smoking and limit alcohol consumption.

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is key to preventing stroke. At the same time, it is important to limit or avoid the consumption of foods harmful to cardiovascular health and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Remember that stroke prevention is possible, and the first step is to make conscious food choices for the well-being of your brain and heart.

READ ALSO: Liver: here are the 8 foods to keep it healthy