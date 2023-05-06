The law of choosing good-looking dresses for girls in summer_Skirt_Girl_Arm

Original title: The law of choosing good-looking dresses for summer girls

In this world, is there really a girl who doesn’t like to wear skirts?

We work so hard to become thinner and more beautiful, don’t we just want to wear beautiful little skirts?

But girls also have some rules that must be followed when choosing dresses, which doubles your sense of fashion

Law 1: Full bust

When choosing waist skirts and wrap skirt styles, what needs to be done is not to cover up, but to emphasize the body curve.

Having chest and waist is the most suitable for you

At the same time, remember to reject small necklines and doll skirts. Girls with plump busts should not want to approach too young styles

Law 2: thick arms

Choose short-sleeved shirt dresses with stiffer fabrics, or even some with thin shoulder pads.

Reject sleeveless and bat sleeves

Because of the flesh on the arms, visually, the moxibustion lines of the shoulders, necks and arms of this type of girls are not prominent, and they lack edges and corners. If you happen to have a little bare shoulders, then the back will appear thicker.

So we need to use clothes to emphasize the shoulder and back lines

Law 3: The thicker the waist and abdomen, the thicker the thighs Choose from wrap dresses, shirt dresses, A-line dresses This kind of girl's flesh is more concentrated in the waist and abdomen, even the buttocks and thighs. All we have to do is mask off this area and reveal our slender limbs.

If you are not a girl with an excellent waist-to-hip ratio or a muscular type without fat, it is not recommended to wear a skirt that is too tight. You can use the A-line version with skirt and the H-shaped shirt skirt to adjust the body proportions. A well-matched skirt will also have a better effect. Law 4: Thick calves If your only flaw is that your calves are thicker, then the only thing you need to pay attention to is the length of the skirt. The principle is either not to show, or to show more Long skirts, suspender skirts, short skirts with high heels are all optional. The absolute thing to avoid is not to wear a skirt that just reaches the calf length. This style is very embarrassing, it will visually divide your calf into two parts I hope you all get the best looking dresses. #Headline Creation Challenge#

