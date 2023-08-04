The free taxi arrives at the exit of the discos for those who have been drinking

A free taxi at the exit of the discotheques, to go home at the end of the evening and prevent the increasingly frequent massacres on Saturday evening. It is the latest move by the minister of transport and infrastructure Matteo Salvini on the road safety front, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding at MIT with the representative associations of night entertainment venues.

An agreement that kicks off an experimental project and allocates funds to pay for the white car or the shuttle to those who, having exited the disco, undergoing the alcohol test, exceed the limit set for driving.

In the event that by undergoing the alcohol test the limit set for driving is exceeded, the person concerned “will be taken home and so will the people he accompanied. They will be the entertainment venues, subject to an agreement with the local taxi driver companies or NCC, to provide the voucher”. It is an experimental project, continues the note, which for now concerns six relevant night clubs, identified throughout the country and for the period from August to mid-September. At the end of the experimentation it will then be possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the project and possibly study its feasibility when fully operational.

The idea, it is emphasized, was born after a meeting with the associations of entertainment nightclubs and in a meeting with influencers and digital creators that Salvini had received at different times at MIT. These are the six clubs involved: Mascara All Music, Mantua; The Muretto, Jesolo Lido (Venice); Praia, Gallipoli (Lecce); Baia Imperiale, Gabicce Mare (Pesaro – Urbino); Naki Disco, Pavia; The Shed, Castiglione della Pescaia (Grosseto).

